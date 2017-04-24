Police Search for Missing 13-Year-Old in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl they said ran away from school and did not come home. They said that they are looking for Ja'Niah Smith who was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 1300 block of Cross Creek Circle in Tallahassee.
