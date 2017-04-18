Police Looking for Suspect in Bank Ro...

Police Looking for Suspect in Bank Robbery at Capital City Bank

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at the Capital City Bank. They were dispatched after the bank alerted them to a possible emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 17 Strel 10
Sex ed. (May '12) Apr 7 Whiteboy 3
Club Legends Fitness Apr 5 Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16) Apr 4 The Florida Bar Mob 2
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
FCI Tallahassee Mar '17 Patriot 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,489 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC