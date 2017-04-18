Police Looking for Suspect in Bank Robbery at Capital City Bank
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at the Capital City Bank. They were dispatched after the bank alerted them to a possible emergency.
