Panama City man gets early birthday present playing $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Zebulun Johnson-Barnes, 43, of Panama City, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The $25 game, $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH, launched on February 28 and features more than $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million! Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.89.

