Palatka woman turns $20 into $1 million playing $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Nancy Burke, 56, of Palatka, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Pest Control
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC