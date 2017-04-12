Palatka woman turns $20 into $1 milli...

Palatka woman turns $20 into $1 million playing $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Nancy Burke, 56, of Palatka, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.00.

