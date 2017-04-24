News Minute: Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 12:03 p.m. EDT
A 13-year-old girl has been fatally shot by her teenage brother moments after she gave him a birthday hug. Miami-Dade Police say 17-year-old Martaevious Santiago told officers it was an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|12
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC