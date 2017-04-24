News Minute: Here is the latest Flori...

News Minute: Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 12:03 p.m. EDT

A 13-year-old girl has been fatally shot by her teenage brother moments after she gave him a birthday hug. Miami-Dade Police say 17-year-old Martaevious Santiago told officers it was an accident.

