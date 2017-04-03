Natural Decadal Climate Variability: Societal Impacts
April 5, 2017 by CRC Press Reference - 316 Pages - 76 Color & 47 B/W Illustrations ISBN 9781466554528 - CAT# K15322 Series: Drought and Water Crises Provides a data and information base for devising beneficial adaptation measures in response to DCV phenomena, such as DCV-adaptive water and agriculture management systems. Natural Decadal Climate Variability: Societal Impacts is an important work for understanding the natural decadal climate variability , a phenomenon which has made long lasting impacts on civilizations, especially on water availability and agriculture.
