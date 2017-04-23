National briefs: Family says judge's death not a suicide

The mystery of how a prominent African-American judge came to be found floating dead in the Hudson River has deepened as her family and widowed husband disputed suggestions by the New York Police Department that she had committed suicide. What is known is that Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, a judge on the state's highest court, went for a walk alone on the evening of April 11, locking the door to her Harlem brownstone, leaving her phone and wallet at home.

