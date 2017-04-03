Midday: Southern Fiesta, a festival b...

Midday: Southern Fiesta, a festival bringing the community together

21 hrs ago

The Southern Fiesta Festival will be happening on Saturday, April 8th beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m at the Anita Favors Thompson Plaza at Lake Anita in Tallahassee, Fla. This event will get attendees together to network and socialize with business owners in the area.

