Midday: Southern Fiesta, a festival bringing the community together
The Southern Fiesta Festival will be happening on Saturday, April 8th beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m at the Anita Favors Thompson Plaza at Lake Anita in Tallahassee, Fla. This event will get attendees together to network and socialize with business owners in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
