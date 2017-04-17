Legislature vows transparency on nego...

Legislature vows transparency on negotiating education policy. History says otherwise.

TALLAHASSEE Florida lawmakers last week set into motion a budget process that will result in several highly consequential policy reforms affecting public education to become law this year in one form or another. But if years of precedent are any indication, what exactly those final laws might be will now be determined through deal-making and negotiations that will take place largely in private, behind closed doors and out of the public eye.

