Kissimmee man claims $950,000 Lucky Money jackpot
Paul and Debora Salisbury poses with his oversized check after claiming a $950,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the April 21, 2017, drawing. The Florida Lottery announces that Paul Salisbury, 59, of Kissimmee, claimed the $950,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the April 21, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
