Keys Day fete in Capitol may lead to ...

Keys Day fete in Capitol may lead to Keys dollars, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Florida Keys Day 2017, held Tuesday at the Florida Capitol as part of the two-month legislative session, drew a large and appreciative crowd, local officials say. Now it remains to be seen whether those good feelings, full stomachs and, of course, the lobbying translate into support for Monroe County's priorities before the Florida Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Fri Save The Children 11
Local Bar Thu LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
Sex ed. (May '12) Apr 7 Whiteboy 3
Club Legends Fitness Apr 5 Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16) Apr 4 The Florida Bar Mob 2
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,496,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC