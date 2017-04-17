Jeb Busha s education foundation praises Miami lawmaker in web ad
Miami Republican Sen. Anitere Flores is spearheading legislation this year to address excessive standardized testing in Florida public schools. The original bill was crafted in part with help from the Jeb Bush-founded Foundation for Florida's Future, which has since taken out a web ad praising Flores.
