Jacksonville Man Claims $1 Million Prize in the $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Duoc Nguyen, 33, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bar
|1 hr
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 17
|Strel
|10
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC