Is the time right for Publix to begin a major rollout of its GreenWise stores?
Last week, Publix announced plans to "reignite" its GreenWise store concept with the opening of a new store in Florida and plans to scout locations throughout its operating areas. "We are committed to being the retailer of choice for consumers who are looking for specialty, natural and organic products," said Kevin Murphy, senior vice president of retail operations for Publix.
