House OKs Florida Slavery Memorial that senator blocked in a philosophical objectiona

A proposal to create the first slavery memorial in Florida unanimously passed the state House on Friday with roaring applause - but its prospects in the Senate are uncertain after one committee chairman stalled the legislation over a "philosophical objection" to the concept. Ocala Republican Dennis Baxley - the chairman of the Senate Government Oversight & Accountability Committee who is known for his conservative positions - never scheduled a hearing to consider the Senate's version of a bill calling for a Florida Slavery Memorial near the Capitol in Tallahassee.

