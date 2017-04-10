Hostage Negotiators Go Through Specia...

Hostage Negotiators Go Through Special Training Simulation

Read more: WTXL

They went through a simulation where a veteran who's come home goes into crisis, running into Doak Campbell Stadium and barricading himself with a weapon. About 40 hostage negotiators spent the day training, including Tallahassee Police, the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Corrections.

