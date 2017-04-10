Hostage Negotiators Go Through Special Training Simulation
They went through a simulation where a veteran who's come home goes into crisis, running into Doak Campbell Stadium and barricading himself with a weapon. About 40 hostage negotiators spent the day training, including Tallahassee Police, the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Pest Control
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC