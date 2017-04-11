Hookup interrupted at top of Florida Capitol building
Two men who met on the gay dating app Grindr were caught having a tryst on the top floor of Florida's state Capitol building last week. Hookup interrupted at top of Florida Capitol building Two men who met on the gay dating app Grindr were caught having a tryst on the top floor of Florida's state Capitol building last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 4
|Circus of Corruption
|8
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC