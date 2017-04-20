Gulf greater amberjack state waters t...

Gulf greater amberjack state waters to close April 2

7 hrs ago

At its April 20 meeting in Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved closing Gulf state waters to recreational harvest of greater amberjack for the remainder of 2017, starting April 22. This is consistent with the amberjack closure in Gulf federal waters that went into effect March 24, 2017. Both state and federal waters will reopen Jan. 1, 2018.

