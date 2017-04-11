Governor Scott Awards Small Business ...

Governor Scott Awards Small Business Nic's Toggery with Business Ambassador Award

During a meeting of the Florida Cabinet today, Governor Rick Scott recognized Nic's Toggery with the Governor's Business Ambassador Award. Nic's Toggery is a Tallahassee-based menswear specialty store established by Nic Gavalas in 1950.

