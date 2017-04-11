FWC to meet April 19-20 near Tallahassee
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet April 19-20 at the Florida Public Safety Institute , 85 Academy Drive, Havana, FL 32333. The Institute is west of the city of Midway on U.S. 90. Both sessions are open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 4
|Circus of Corruption
|8
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC