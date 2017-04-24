FSU's Dalvin Cook is a second-round 2017 NFL Draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings
The 2017 NFL Draft is off and running, and Florida State's star running back Dalvin Cook will soon be as well- just a little farther north than Tallahassee. Cook was recently selected by the Minnesota Vikings, 41st overall, in the second round on Friday evening.
