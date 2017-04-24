FSU receiver Rudolph among 27 undrafted underclassmen
Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph, whose father was shot and killed just days before the draft, is one of 27 underclassmen who entered the NFL draft but were not selected. Ninety-five players were granted special eligibility by the NFL to enter the draft as underclassmen, including No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|12
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC