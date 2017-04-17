Former parks director and utility reg...

Former parks director and utility regulator Lisa Edgar charged with DUI

22 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Lisa Edgar, who served 12 years on the Florida Public Service Commission before a brief stint as state parks director, was arrested late Saturday on two charges each of DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with more than $50 in property damage. A report by the Tallahassee Democrat said Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a call about 11 p.m. from a motorist who said a Mercedes Benz was unable to stay in its lane on Centerville Road in Tallahassee and hit his driver's side mirror.

