Former Florida congresswoman's fraud ...

Former Florida congresswoman's fraud trial scheduled

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, former Rep. Corrine Brown talks with the press in Tallahassee, Fla. Opening statements in Brown's trial have been set for April 26, 2017, for the former Florida congresswoman who pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to a charity that prosecutors said she used as a personal slush fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Club Legends Fitness Wed Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... Tue The Florida Bar Mob 2
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Tue Circus of Corruption 8
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 1 Help Us 8
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
FCI Tallahassee Mar 16 Patriot 1
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 3
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC