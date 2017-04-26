Florida 'Whiskey and Wheaties' bill passes House by 1 vote
Florida 'Whiskey and Wheaties' bill passes House by 1 vote Liquor could soon be sold in aisles next to beer Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2q8eq3c TALLAHASSEE - The long-standing liquor wall, which was been around since Prohibition ended, is facing the wrecking ball under a bill headed to Gov. Rick Scott's desk. After two days of debate, the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Senate's bill by one vote.
