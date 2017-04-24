Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy covers The Hype Magazine April Digital Issue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida State Senator , Spoken Word Artist and Songwriter Randolph Bracy pka Pres covers the latest Digital Issue of The Hype Magazine after his historic appointment as the Florida State Senate Criminal Justice Chairman during this last election.
