Florida senator who resigned over racial slur hired models
In this March 9, 2012, file photo Republican state senator Frank Artiles, R-Miami, asks a questions about a pip insurance bill during house session in Tallahassee, Fla. Artiles, who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues, submitted a resignation letter to the Senate president's office on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 21
|Save The Children
|11
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC