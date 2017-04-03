Florida may spend money to boost security at Jewish schools
House and Senate budget committees on Wednesday voted to set aside money for security in spending plans being drawn up by the Legislature. Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, says the money would go to pay for security upgrades at day schools now serving around 10,000 children.
