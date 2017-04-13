Florida Folk Heritage Award Winner Haiqiong Deng to be Honored in Ceremony in Tallahassee
The Florida Folklife Program will honor 2017 Florida Folk Heritage Award recipient, Haiqiong Deng, at the Florida State University World Music Concert featuring the FSU Chinese and blues music ensembles at Opperman Music Hall on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public, and recognizes Mrs. Deng's achievements as a traditional Chinese musician and educator. "We invite the community to take part in celebrating Ms.
