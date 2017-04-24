FAMU's Potential Freshman up by a Third
Officials at Florida A&M University credit an intensive recruitment drive with increasing by more than a third the number of potential freshmen in next fall's incoming class. University officials at the historically-black school said Monday that more than 2,000 potential freshmen have been admitted for next fall's class, an increase of almost 40 percent from the previous year.
