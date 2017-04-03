Drivers focus on the road during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Distracted Driving Awareness Month is April and drivers are reminded to keep their eyes on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Jane Doe
|7
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|3
|Why dont black people tip?
|Mar 13
|Fsualum03
|1
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb '17
|tomsTurn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC