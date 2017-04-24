DeMarcus Walker selected by Denver Broncos in second round of 2017 NFL Draft
The latest Florida State player to hear his name called during the NFL Draft is former defensive end DeMarcus Walker , who was the second round selection for the Denver Broncos , the No. 51 overall pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Wed
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|12
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC