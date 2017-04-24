DeMarcus Walker selected by Denver Br...

DeMarcus Walker selected by Denver Broncos in second round of 2017 NFL Draft

The latest Florida State player to hear his name called during the NFL Draft is former defensive end DeMarcus Walker , who was the second round selection for the Denver Broncos , the No. 51 overall pick.

