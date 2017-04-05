CRC Update: April 12 Public Hearing R...

CRC Update: April 12 Public Hearing Re-Located to FAMU in Tallahassee

In order to maximize public input and Commissioner participation, the Constitution Revision Commission has re-located its public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 to be held at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University in Tallahassee. The hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m. The April 12 public hearing was originally scheduled to be held in Escambia County.

