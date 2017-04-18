Commissioner Putnam Seeks Nominations for Woman of the Year in Agriculture
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam is now accepting nominations for the 2017 "Woman of the Year in Agriculture" award. Since 1985, the "Woman of the Year in Agriculture" award has recognized women in all areas of the industry who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Mon
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Strel
|10
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC