Commissioner Adam H. Putnam to Host Media Availability on Florida Wildfires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-Nearly 80,000 acres within state fire jurisdiction have burned due to wildfires in 2017, a more than fourfold increase from the same timeframe in 2016. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and State Forester Jim Karels will hold a media availability today to discuss these wildfires and forecasted wildfire conditions.

