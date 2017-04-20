Commissioner Adam H. Putnam to Host Media Availability on Florida Wildfires
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-Nearly 80,000 acres within state fire jurisdiction have burned due to wildfires in 2017, a more than fourfold increase from the same timeframe in 2016. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and State Forester Jim Karels will hold a media availability today to discuss these wildfires and forecasted wildfire conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 17
|Strel
|10
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC