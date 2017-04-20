CFO Atwater's Office Teams Up with Qu...

CFO Atwater's Office Teams Up with Quality Parenting Initiative...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. A - The Office of Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater today hosted a webinar in partnership with the Florida Quality Parenting Initiative to help protect current and former foster youth from ending up in financial trouble.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Bar 1 hr LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 17 Strel 10
Sex ed. (May '12) Apr 7 Whiteboy 3
Club Legends Fitness Apr 5 Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16) Apr 4 The Florida Bar Mob 2
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC