CFO and State Fire Marshal Jeff Atwater to Host Annual Fire Service Awards
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jeff Atwater will present the annual Florida Fire Service Awards during a reception hosted Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. on the 22nd floor of the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. This annual ceremony rewards and honors those in the fire services community who have shown excellence in their profession.
