CFB Patrick, Akers emerging as top backs for FSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Dalvin Cook won't be the focal point of Florida State's running game this season. Fortunately for the Seminoles, spring practices have shown that there are plenty of contenders to take his place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Fri
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ...
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 4
|Circus of Corruption
|8
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC