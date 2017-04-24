Celebrating Tallahassee Pridefest in 103 Photos
Since the early '90s, Tallahassee has had Pride festivals or parties in some form or fashion every year. In 2008, Tallahassee Pridefest changed dramatically, coming "out of the closet," moving from an afternoon festival in Tom Brown Park, to a week long celebration with events throughout the Florida capital.
