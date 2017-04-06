Capital Regional Medical Center Appoints Ian Clark as Clinical Manager of Gadsden ER
Capital Regional Medical Center announces the appointment of Ian Clark to the position of Clinical Manager at the facility's free-standing emergency room in located in Gadsden County. Clark brings more than 15 years of experience to this role, having served the past ten as a nursing supervisor, director of patient flow and staff nurse.
