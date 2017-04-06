Capital Regional Medical Center Appoi...

Capital Regional Medical Center Appoints Ian Clark as Clinical Manager of Gadsden ER

7 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Capital Regional Medical Center announces the appointment of Ian Clark to the position of Clinical Manager at the facility's free-standing emergency room in located in Gadsden County. Clark brings more than 15 years of experience to this role, having served the past ten as a nursing supervisor, director of patient flow and staff nurse.

Tallahassee, FL

