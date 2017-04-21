Can't beat Frank Artiles for arrogance | Opinion
For those folks - like me - who thought Donald Trump was the epitome of arrogance, we have a challenger, at least for this week. I'm talking about Florida state Sen. Frank Artiles, the Miami Republican whose racist and sexist tirade made national news earlier this week.
