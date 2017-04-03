Burglar with balloons breaks into home
Tallahassee, Florida resident James Gilbert can't believe the visitor he saw at his neighbor's house Monday turned out to be a burglar. Gilbert said, "I saw a black car pulled up in the neighbor's driveway, got out of the car with two silver balloons, went up to the door, knocked on the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club Legends Fitness
|Wed
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ...
|Tue
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Circus of Corruption
|8
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Mar 13
|Smokys
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC