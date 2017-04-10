Black U.S. babies still more likely t...

Black U.S. babies still more likely to die than white infants

Even as infant mortality rates are declining nationwide, there are some U.S. states where black babies are much more likely to die than white infants, a recent study suggests. Overall, infant mortality rates decreased 13 percent in the U.S. from 2000 to 2013, the study found.

