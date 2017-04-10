Black U.S. babies still more likely to die than white infants
Even as infant mortality rates are declining nationwide, there are some U.S. states where black babies are much more likely to die than white infants, a recent study suggests. Overall, infant mortality rates decreased 13 percent in the U.S. from 2000 to 2013, the study found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 12
|Pest Control
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC