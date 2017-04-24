Autopsy for Body Found in Tallahassee...

Autopsy for Body Found in Tallahassee Death Investigation Completed

Though an autopsy has been completed on the body found on Westview Lane near Aenon Church Road, deputies say it may now take even longer to make a positive identification. The Leon County Sheriff's Office said that while the autopsy has been completed, the results are inconclusive due to the condition of the body.

