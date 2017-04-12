Attorney General Bondi to Kick Off 20...

Attorney General Bondi to Kick Off 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Attorney General Pam Bondi will kick off the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefitting Special Olympics Florida, Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Tallahassee. State Director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Dave Sklarek, Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo The run will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 N. Monroe St, Tallahassee, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Wed Pest Control 9
Sex ed. (May '12) Apr 7 Whiteboy 3
Club Legends Fitness Apr 5 Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16) Apr 4 The Florida Bar Mob 2
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 1 Help Us 8
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
FCI Tallahassee Mar 16 Patriot 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC