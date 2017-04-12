Attorney General Bondi to Kick Off 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run
Attorney General Pam Bondi will kick off the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefitting Special Olympics Florida, Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Tallahassee. State Director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Dave Sklarek, Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo The run will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lake Ella Plaza, 1700 N. Monroe St, Tallahassee, Fla.
