Area student earns honor
Key West Collegiate Academy and Florida Keys Community College student Mariah Medina was recently honored by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society with inclusion to the All-Florida Academic Team. Medina, who joined the honor society through her dual enrollment at FKCC, traveled to Florida State University in Tallahassee to receive the honor.
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 4
|Circus of Corruption
|8
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
