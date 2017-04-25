April 2017 Year of the Girl Honoree A...

April 2017 Year of the Girl Honoree Announced

The Tallahassee/Leon County Commission on the Status of Women today announced the final #YearOfTheGirl honoree for April 2017 as Samantha Diane Ellrich , a 14-year-old seventh grader at Cobb Middle School. The CSWG's #YearOfTheGirl initiative highlights a different girl each month to showcase the talent, diversity, goals, and dreams of Tallahassee-Leon County's girls.

