April 2017 Year of the Girl Honoree Announced

The Tallahassee/Leon County Commission on the Status of Women today announced the final #YearOfTheGirl honoree for April 2017 as Samantha Diane Ellrich , a 14-year-old seventh grader at Cobb Middle School. The CSWG's #YearOfTheGirl initiative highlights a different girl each month to showcase the talent, diversity, goals, and dreams of Tallahassee-Leon County's girls.

