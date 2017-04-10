Airline Upgrade Guilt - an examination
Do people with high levels of guilt-proneness tend to have a heightened sensitivity to injustices - what happens if they get an unexpected airline upgrade for example? This question has been examined by professor Anna S. Mattila and professor Lu Zhang of the School of Hospitality Management, The Pennsylvania State University, US along with professor Lydia Hanks at the Dedman School of Hospitality, The Florida State University, Tallahassee, US. Their research paper: 'Existential Guilt and Preferential Treatment : The Case of an Airline Upgrade ' is published in the Journal of Travel Research , September 2013 vol.
