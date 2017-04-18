A House Committee in Florida Legislature Postpones Action on Controversial Optometry Bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-The Health and Human Services Committee in Florida's House of Representatives late last week postponed a vote on a bill that would, for the first time, permit optometrists to perform certain eyecare procedures, including some laser practices. The bill, HB 1037 , was introduced in February by Rep. Manny Diaz and has recently become a lightning rod for criticism by several professional groups in Florida who oppose the proposal.
