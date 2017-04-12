$200 million incentive for charter schools is not the answer, Democrats say

Broward County Rep. Shevrin Jones, the top Democrat on the House Education Committee, explains his concerns with a proposal from House Republicans that's intended to help students in failing traditional schools by attracting charter schools they could attend instead. Broward County Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, criticizes House Republicans' 'schools of hope' plan during a press conference at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.