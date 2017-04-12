$200 million incentive for charter sc...

$200 million incentive for charter schools is not the answer, Democrats say

The Miami Herald

Broward County Rep. Shevrin Jones, the top Democrat on the House Education Committee, explains his concerns with a proposal from House Republicans that's intended to help students in failing traditional schools by attracting charter schools they could attend instead. Broward County Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, criticizes House Republicans' 'schools of hope' plan during a press conference at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

